World champ Pearson's comeback hits hurdle

Australia's dual 100m hurdles world champion Sally Pearson Sunday pulled out of her first competitive event in more than a year, saying her body was "overheating", in a blow to her comeback plans.

The 32-year-old, who won the world title in 2011 and 2017, hadn't competed over the hurdles since an Achilles problem sidelined her 14 months ago, AFP reported.

She won her first race since then at the Australian championships in 12.99 seconds, but looked drained afterward on a hot Sydney day and pulled out of the final.

"After the race I felt like I was overheating, my legs felt like lead and I just needed to get out of there," she told reporters after getting the all-clear from medical staff.

"I'm disappointed, really disappointed," she added.

"But I'm actually going to listen to my body this year and when it's down and I can't move... you've got to listen to it and move on to the next race, get some training in."

It is a big blow for the 2012 Olympic champion as she targets more glory at the Doha world championships in September.

Injuries have been a constant for Pearson, who suffered a broken wrist from a race fall which derailed her 2015 world titles campaign.

A hamstring problem hit her 2016 Rio Olympics hopes and she was forced to pull out of the Commonwealth Games on home soil last year due to the Achilles issue.