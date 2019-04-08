RSS
1145 GMT April 08, 2019

News ID: 241068
Published: 0216 GMT April 07, 2019

Nets bolster playoff hopes with win against Bucks

Nets bolster playoff hopes with win against Bucks
Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell (R) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova during an NBA game in Milwaukee, the US, on April 6, 2019.
JEFFREY PHELPS/AP

D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and 10 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 133-128 on Saturday to improve their positioning in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Brooklyn (40-40) made 19 three-pointers and placed eight players in double figures, The Associated Press reported.

 Caris LeVert had 24 points, and Jared Dudley finished with 16.

The Nets, who had dropped 4-of-5, moved into sixth place in the East. Orlando also is 40-40, and Detroit is a half-game back with a 39-40 record.

Milwaukee played without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined by a left calf injury. The Bucks (59-21) clinched the NBA’s best record with a road victory against Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Eric Bledsoe had 33 points and 11 assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton finished with 24 points.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo was kicked or hit in the calf against the 76ers and understood sitting out could help him get ready for the playoffs next week.

“There has been a significant amount of success and winning that has helped him be less difficult,” Budenholzer said. “I have flashbacks to the first couple games; he was upset every time I took him out of the game. When I think about that to where we are today, it has been great.”

 

 

   
