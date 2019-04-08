Mouteh annual gold output tops 400 kilograms

Production from the Mouteh Gold Mine in Isfahan Province amounted to 401 kilograms in the year to March 20, reported Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The report added that based on plans, the output of the mining complex for the 12-month period was set at 305 kilograms of gold, according to shatanews.ir.

The complex is implementing gold extraction projects which include enrichment of low-grade ores, treatment of tailings and renovation of technology to reduce power pollution as well as improvement of quality.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade figures, Iran has 15 gold mines, 12 of which are active.

Gold exploration is underway in most provinces, including East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Kurdestan, Kerman, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Isfahan, Yazd, Markazi, Qom, Hamedan and Zanjan.

Iran's National Geology and Mineral Exploration Organization put Iran's total proven and probable gold reserves at 320 tons.

The provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Khorasan Razavi and East Azarbaijan are top gold producing hubs.

IMIDRO also reported on Saturday that Iran exported minerals worth $8.29 billion during March 21, 2018-February 19, 2019.

IMIDRO added that mineral exports accounted for 21 percent of the country’s total overseas sales during the same period.

The weight of Iran’s mineral exports in the said time-span stood at 51.77 million tons, indicating a six-percent decrease compared to the figure for the same period last year.

In this duration, Iran’s steel exports witnessed a 17-percent growth year-on-year value-wise to reach $3.82 billion. In the same period, overseas sales by the country’s steel sector increased one percent weight-wise to amount to 8.44 million tons and top the domestic mining sector’s exports in this regard.