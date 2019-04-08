Iraq optimistic about promoting electricity industry in cooperation with Iran

Iraq is optimistic about developing the electricity industry in cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, said Iraqi Minister of Electricity Louay al-Khateeb.

The Iraqi energy minister made the remarks after a meeting with the Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, IRNA reported.

Al-Khateeb said that a joint committee has been formed for operationalizing previous agreements for updating the Iraqi electricity system.

The Iraqi minister said, “We will continue imports from Iran until Iraq’s gas fields and power plants achieve self-sufficiency.”

Energy imports from Iran are temporary and will last two or three years, he pointed out.

In February, Iran signed an agreement to extend exports of 1,200 megawatts of electricity to Iraq.

Iraq is the biggest importer of electricity from Iran. It needs more than 23,000 megawatts of electricity to meet domestic demand but the US invasion have left its power infrastructure in tatters and a deficit of some 7,000 megawatts.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the agreements, Ardakanian said debts have been scheduled and repayments have begun.

The Iranian minister said Tehran would cooperate with Baghdad on the reconstruction of the war-stricken country's power industry and training in human resources.