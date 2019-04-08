Larijani: US double-standard behaviors have disrupted global peace, security

National Desk

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the US double-standard and rude behavior toward the world has disrupted international peace and security.

Larijani made the remarks while addressing the 140th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Qatar on Sunday.

The top parliamentarian criticized the US officials’ behavior toward international treaties including missile treaty with Russia, trade agreements with China and the Europe, Paris climate deal, the Iran nuclear agreement as well as its double-standard behavior toward terrorism and Palestine.

He said such behaviors have disrupted global peace and security.

Qatar is playing host to the 140th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and its related meetings, including the 204th Session of the Governing Council and the IPU's Standing Committees from April 6 to 10.

The topic of this year’s general debate will be “Parliaments as platforms to enhance education for peace, security and the rule of law.”