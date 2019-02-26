Islamabad ‘has intel about India plan to attack Pakistan’

Talking to reporters in the southern city of Multan, Qureshi said on Sunday that the attack could take place between April 16 and 20, Presstv Reported.

“We have reliable intelligence that India has made a new scheme and the planning is underway and there are chances of another aggression against Pakistan; and according to our information, this action can take place between April 16 and 20,” the Pakistani minister said.

He said that the ambassadors of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in Islamabad had been informed about the alleged plan two days earlier.

“I am saying it with responsibility and I have a responsible position. I know each word I say would make headlines in the international press,” he said, stressing the reliability of his claim.

Qureshi said the attack was aimed at “increasing diplomatic pressure against Pakistan.”

He did not elaborate on what evidence Pakistan had or how he could be so specific about the timing.

There was no immediate reaction from India.

Relations between the two arch-rivals nose-dived after a bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir on February 14 killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops and was later claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.

New Delhi, which blamed Pakistan for supporting the militants behind the blast, launched retaliatory aerial raids inside Pakistani territory for the first time in decades.

Tensions escalated as Pakistani and Indian jets fought over the skies in Kashmir. The situation only partially calmed down when an Indian pilot who had been captured in the fighting was returned by Pakistan in a gesture of goodwill. Sporadic fighting has continued, as Pakistani and Indian soldiers exchange fire over the Line of Control (LoC), the de-facto border dividing Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their partition and independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed region is claimed in full by both sides, which have fought three wars over it.

India regularly accuses Pakistan of arming and training militants and allowing them across the restive frontier in an attempt to launch attacks. Pakistan strongly denies the allegation.