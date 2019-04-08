RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1144 GMT April 08, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 241082
Published: 0337 GMT April 07, 2019

Iranian composer Sahbai to lead Tehran Symphony as guest conductor

Iranian composer Sahbai to lead Tehran Symphony as guest conductor

Iranian composer Manouchehr Sahbai is to lead Tehran Symphony Orchestra (TSO) as the guest conductor on April 17 and 18 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

Sahbai, who is currently conducting the Iranian Majlesi Orchestra, will conduct the first concert of the orchestra in the current Persian year (started March 21, 2019), Mehr News Agency reported.

Pieces by Italian classical composer, conductor, and teacher Antonio Salieri, Austrian composer Franz Schubert, American jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist Leron Thomas and other composers will be performed.

In 1975, Sahbai moved to Europe where he continued his studies in oboe, musicology and conducting, with Heinz Holliger, Pierre Pierlot, Maurice Bourgue und Pierre Dervaux (Paris), Milan Horvath (Salzburg), Franco Ferrara (Siena) and Sergiu Celibidache (Munich).

 

 

   
KeyWords
composer
Tehran Symphony
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2769 sec