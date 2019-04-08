Iranian composer Sahbai to lead Tehran Symphony as guest conductor

Iranian composer Manouchehr Sahbai is to lead Tehran Symphony Orchestra (TSO) as the guest conductor on April 17 and 18 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

Sahbai, who is currently conducting the Iranian Majlesi Orchestra, will conduct the first concert of the orchestra in the current Persian year (started March 21, 2019), Mehr News Agency reported.

Pieces by Italian classical composer, conductor, and teacher Antonio Salieri, Austrian composer Franz Schubert, American jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist Leron Thomas and other composers will be performed.

In 1975, Sahbai moved to Europe where he continued his studies in oboe, musicology and conducting, with Heinz Holliger, Pierre Pierlot, Maurice Bourgue und Pierre Dervaux (Paris), Milan Horvath (Salzburg), Franco Ferrara (Siena) and Sergiu Celibidache (Munich).