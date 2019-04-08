Gunmen raid checkpoint in Saudi Arabia, report claims

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Sunday that the incident occurred at Abu Hadriyah, a highway connecting the Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province with neighboring Bahrain and Kuwait. The assailants were reportedly attempting to evade the security checkpoint as they tried to flee the country, Presstv Reported.

The broadcaster reported two injuries among the security forces. An ensuing operation led to the death of two attackers and the arrest of the two others, it said.

The report also said three of the attackers were on a list of “wanted” suspects from al-Qatif region, without providing any further details.

Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing Eastern Province is also a flashpoint. Qatif, situated in Eastern Province, has been the scene of anti-regime protests since 2011, with demonstrators demanding free speech, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination.

Riyadh has suppressed pro-democracy rallies, but they have intensified since January 2016 when the Al Saud regime executed respected Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.