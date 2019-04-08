Scammer keeps cash for herself after organizing disabled girl’s charity auction

A woman posing as a guardian angel arranged a charity auction to raise funds for a little girl – but kept the money for herself.

Tracey Smith got in touch after seeing an appeal to raise £3,000 to buy a special bed for Katie Baxter, aged three, who has infantile Parkinsonism, Metro reported.

She offered to help organized a charity auction, and got the entire neighborhood involved donating gifts and money.

In total, she raised over £3,000 – but stopped responding to calls when the fundraising had finished.

Sue Baxter, 36, told the Mirror, “I trusted Tracey like a friend and she betrayed my daughter. We had to run for our lives when the finger of blame was pointed at us.”

“Months went by and the money didn’t materialize”, said Sue, from Freshwater, Isle of Wight.

“Katie was four and still in her cramped cot. Smith said the cash was in a 90-day ISA. She wouldn’t meet in person, and then cut contact. We called the police.” In this time, Sue herself had been blamed by people who donated, wondering where the money had gone.

Police had advised her not to say anything, so she couldn’t explain when her windows were smashed and she was spat at in the street. Katie had to have a bed with high sides to stop her falling out, because part of her condition meant she had seizures at night, sometimes as many as five in a row.

As well as incredibly rare infantile Parkinsonism, she suffers from sleep apnoea, epilepsy, autism and deafness in one ear. She eventually got the bed she needed after the family set up their own fundraising page, helped by a genuine charity. Last June Smith faced magistrates in court. Police suspected £7,000 was missing, but she admitted taking £1,000 fraudulently. She was given a 12 months suspended sentence and had to pay £1,000 compensation.