Persepolis seeking change of ACL fortunes against Al Ahli

Iran’s Persepolis and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli will go head-to-head in Group D of the AFC Champions League at Al Wasl Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Ahli won their opening game of the competition 2-0 against Qatar’s Al Sadd, but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor four weeks ago ahead of the double header with the Iranian champion, the-afc.com reported.

The Jeddah side defeated Al Shabab 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Friday and remains in fifth place in the standings, but well off the pace of the front two – Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Persepolis, which eliminated Al Ahli at the quarterfinal stage of the 2017 edition, has picked up just one point from two games after going down to Al Sadd 1-0 on Matchday Two.

The Tehran team has been on strong form domestically, though, and has won its past three Persian Gulf Pro League games, including a 2-0 victory over Paykan last week that maintained its place at the top of the table.

Elsewhere in the group, Al Sadd plays away to Pakhtakor – which leads the group with four points.