Iran condemns deadly Saudi-led airstrike on Yemeni students

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned an aerial attack by the Saudi-led military coalition on a residential area in Yemen's capital Sana’a that killed at least 13 civilians and wounded more than 90, including schoolchildren.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi denounced the international community’s muted response to the atrocities committed by the Saudi-led coalition in the military campaign against Yemen, and expressed sympathy with the families of victims of Sunday’s bombing, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The countries that have created a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen by providing arms support for the invading forces are accomplices in those crimes and must be held accountable for their backings,” he added.

Qassemi also called on the United Nations and other parties involved in the Yemeni crisis to ramp up efforts to put an immediate end to the attacks on Yemeni people and take necessary measures to protect civilians, particularly women and children.

Air raids by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of Yemeni civilians.

The aggression on the Arab world's poorest country that began in March 2015 has killed thousands of civilians, left millions suffering from food and medical shortages, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has said about 80 percent of Yemen's population – 24 million people – needs humanitarian assistance, including nearly 10 million "just a step away from famine" and nearly 240,000 "facing catastrophic levels of hunger".