Source: Iran agrees to Baghdad's mediation between Tehran, Riyadh

Amid reports that the Iraqi prime ministers recent visit to Tehran was aimed at mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia, an Iraqi official said Tehran has agreed to such mediation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi arrived in Tehran on his first trip to Iran as prime minister on April 6 and sat down with senior Iranian authorities, according to the Iran Front Page.

High on the agenda of the talks was the promotion of mutual economic cooperation. Still, certain Iraqi sources said there were discussions on Baghdad acting as an intermediary between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

After Abdul Mahdi's arrival in Tehran, an Iraqi political source announced that the premier would present a solution to bring the viewpoints of Tehran and Riyadh closer together.

According to the same source, Abdul Mahdi's trip to Iran was seemingly aimed at boosting mutual ties and discussing mechanisms to implement the agreements and memoranda of understanding already signed by the two countries, said the same source. However, the source added, the prime minister would also put forward a solution to ease tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Abdul Mahdi is to travel to Saudi Arabia in the coming days. According to Iraqi sources, the state of Baghdad's mediation between Tehran and Riyadh will be clarified after the prime minister's trip to Riyadh.

The visit will come after Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad on Friday after a 25-year shutdown. The kingdom closed its embassy in Baghdad in 1990, after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.