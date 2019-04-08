RSS
0237 GMT April 08, 2019

Iran, Kuwait discuss ties, Middle East developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, held talks on a range of issues, including ways to boost bilateral relations.

In a telephone conversation, Zarif and Sabah also exchanged views about the latest developments in the Middle East and world, Kuwait’s local media reported. 

Zarif made the phone call to express Iran’s gratitude to the Kuwaiti government and people for their assistance to Iranian flood victims, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Kuwait has sent two batches of humanitarian aid for the survivors of the recent deadly flashfloods in Iran.

Record spring rainfall that has battered Iran in the past weeks caused serious flooding in many areas, mainly the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan, Khuzestan, Fars and Ilam, forcing thousands to leave their homes.

At least 70 people have so far lost their lives in the devastating floods.

 

 

   
