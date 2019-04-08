Iran, Kazakhstan news agencies hold joint photo gallery

Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and Kazakhstan’s Kazinform held an exhibition of photos of the 27 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Suggested by the Iranian Embassy in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), the exhibition was held in the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and put on display a selection of photos about bilateral relations, historical agreements and Iran’s tourist attractions, IRNA reported.

The one-week exhibition opened in the presence of Iranian Ambassador Majid Saaber, Kazinform’s chief, the head of Kazakhstan’s National Museum, foreign ambassadors and diplomats, media people, and Persian language professors and students.

The event was covered by the local, regional and international media, including Kazinform, Kazakhstan Tarihi, Astana Times, KZ 24 TV channel, Khabar 24 TV channel, Atamken, and other media.

The speakers of the event stressed the cultural and historical commonalities of the two countries, as well as mutual, regional, and international political, economic, cultural cooperation.

Saaber said in the opening ceremony that after Kazakhstan’s announcement of independence in 1992, Iran was among the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan, opening its embassy there.

The head of Kazinform, Askar Umarov, said in the ceremony that cooperation between IRNA and Kazinform is positive and valuable, and stressed the expansion of collaborations.