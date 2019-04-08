UN says launches financial channel for flood-hit Iran aid

The UN representative in Iran said the international organization has launched a special financial channel to facilitate transfer of financial donations by other countries for survivors of recent devastating floods in Iran.

“The United Nations has established a banking channel so cash assistance would make its way into Iran,” UN Resident Coordinator and Representative of Secretary General in Iran Ugochi Daniels told reporters in Tehran on Monday, IRNA reported.

“This is the result of efforts that have been made at the UN headquarters,” she added.

Her remarks come at a time when the Iranian officials have criticized the US sanctions for blocking all banking channels that allow international donation to be transferred to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

“The UN has always reiterated support for the JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal) and declared that the US sanctions are not lawful,” she stressed.

Daniels added that part of the aid supplies that have been arrived in Iran was purchased from outside.

Also on Monday, the Iranian officials received Germany's humanitarian aid for flood-affected people.