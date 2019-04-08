China interested in more investments in Iran

China is looking for a way to increase trade with Iran and make investments in the country, said the chairman of China International Contractors’ Association (CHINCA), which has a 23-percent share of the world’s investments.

Talking to IRNA, Fang Qiuchen said that the trade between Iran and China is eye-catching and various Chinese companies have implemented big projects with their Iranian counterparts.

He noted that Iran and China have good ties in energy, petrochemicals, and trade.

We held a big fair at the Tehran International Exhibition Center in 2018, Fang said.

Saying that well-known Chinese companies are interested in cooperation with Iran in infrastructure and energy, he voiced readiness to implement joint projects with the guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

Fang stressed the need for sharing information between Chinese and Iranian companies and said this would help additional cooperation.

He also said that CHINKA had the most important role in investments outside of China.

The Chinese official added that the institute has 1,500 members that work in construction, energy and petrochemical sectors.

According to him, the CHINCA said that the economic body invested $241 billion in 2018.

China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) is the national organization formed by Chinese international project investors, contractors, labor service companies and related service providers.

CHINCA has been actively performing its duty of communicating members’ appeals, strengthening industry self-discipline and providing professional service since its establishment in 1988, aiming to drive sound development of members and promote rapid and healthy progress of China’s international investment and economic cooperation, wrote CHINCA’s official website.