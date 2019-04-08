37th FIff market to screen 48 Iranian titles

The 37th Fajr International Film Festival (FIff) lined up 48 Iranian titles for screening at this year’s Film Market.

This includes 20 premieres, selected from among 522 entries. The titles incorporate 33 feature-length, six short, and nine documentary films.

The festival will once again screen the selected titles for accredited visitors, international festival guests and distributors in the Film Market. The market includes feature-length, short, and documentary films produced in 2018, Mehr News Agency reported.

As previously announced, five restored Iranian films including 'The Runner' (Amir Naderi), 'The Scout' (Ebrahim Hatamikia), 'The Spell' (Dariush Farhang), 'Frosty Roads' (Masoud Jafari-Jozani), and 'The Last Action' (Varuzh Karim-Masihi) will be screened in the Classics Preserved section.

The festival and the Film Market are the highlights of the Iranian film calendar, with an epic number of events, screenings, programs and meetings crammed into the capital Tehran over the course of nine days.

Presided over by writer and director, Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of the Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran from April 18 to 26.