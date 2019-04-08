Iran, Iraq resolved to double trade volume

Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein and Iranian Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand pledged to spare no efforts to double the current volume of trade between the two countries.

“We are resolved to expand economic ties with Iraq, which will strengthen our political relations as well,” Dejpasand said in the meeting in Tehran, reported Fars News Agency.

The Iranian minister named tourism, insurance, infrastructure, customs, engineering and services and energy as probable fields for the two sides to develop cooperation.

At this meeting the two ministers discussed making joint investments as well.

The Iraqi minister put the volume of mutual trade transactions at €8 billion, adding that the figure is to be doubled due to prepared plans.

Back in March, senior officials of the two countries signed five memoranda of understanding for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various economic and health care sectors in Baghdad.

The two sides agreed on the construction of a railroad link between the Iranian city of Shalamcheh and the Iraqi city of Basra as well as visa facilitation for investors and businessmen.