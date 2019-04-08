Iran to pay tribute to filmmaker Morteza Avini

Several programs will be held to mark the 26th martyrdom anniversary of documentary filmmaker Morteza Avini (April 9) which is known as the Day of Islamic Revolution Art.

The Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran organizes a program titled ‘Three Days with Morteza Avini,’ which will review three of his documentaries from April 9 to 11.

‘And This Is the Best Triumph,’ ‘The Story of the Bridge,’ and ‘The Night of Ashura’ will go on screen.

Documentarians Piruz Kalantari and Hamed Shakibania, film critics Robert Safarian and Saeid Qotbizadeh, directors Fereidun Jeirani and Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, and scholar Shahab Esfandiari will attend the program.

Moreover, French scholar Agnès Devictor, who is a lecturer at the University of Paris and teaches Iranian cinema at the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO), will give a speech about Avini and his films on the first day of the program.

Avini’s films, mostly covering the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and his books, are in the fields of philosophy, poetry, cinema, graphics, painting and theoretical and religious issues.

Avini was martyred by a landmine in 1993, at age 46, during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action.

He became famous for ‘The Narration of Triumph’ and is called “the master of martyred writers” by his colleagues and war veterans due to the fervent narrations he wrote for his documentaries.