Deputy: AFTZ attracted about $620m by March 2019

The Aras Free Trade Zone (AFTZ) attracted $540.71 million and $78.74 million (a total of 619.45 million) in domestic and foreign investments, respectively, in the year to March 2019, said a deputy head of the AFTZ organization.

The plan to attract the funds were approved by the economic committee of the organization in its meetings, Safar Shahsavand, the AFTZ organization’s deputy head for economic and investment affairs, told IRNA on Monday.

Once fully implemented, these projects are expected to create 5,728 jobs, he noted.

Shahsavand added that close to 55 percent, $296.66 million, of the attracted domestic funds in the same period have been invested in the zone’s industrial sector, noting that the tourism, agriculture and trade sectors rank second to fourth in terms of attracting the highest amount of domestic investment by securing 22 percent ($118.09), 20 percent ($108.33 million), and two percent ($17.14 million) of the total figure.

The entire amount of foreign investment attracted for implementing AFTZ’s projects in the year to March 2019 pertained to the zone’s industrial sector, he said.

Shahsavand noted that of the 523 investment projects studied by the committee last year, 434 were approved and 89 were rejected.

With an area stretching to 51,000 hectares, AFTZ is located northwest of Iran. More than 60 foreign firms and 400 domestic companies have invested in the zone’s projects.

Among the incentives offered for investment in the zone are granting 20-year tax exemptions and land with long-term installment loans to those involved in the production sector as well as providing investors with banking facilities and the opportunity to import raw materials and machinery without having to pay taxes.