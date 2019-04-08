Zarif proposes blacklisting US Armed Forces in West Asia

National Desk

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif proposed in a letter to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council to designate US Armed Forces in West Asia as terrorists.

Given the covert and overt support of US military forces for terrorist groups and their direct involvement in terrorist activities in the region, Zarif proposed blacklisting US military forces in the West Asia region as terrorists, IRNA reported.

The move was in response to the US president’s measure on Monday to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Monday claimed that, “The IRGC is the Iranian government’s primary means of directing and implementing its global terrorist campaign”.

Following Trump's statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned all banks and business of the consequences of dealing with the IRGC, saying, “Businesses and banks around the world now have a clear duty to ensure that companies with which they conduct financial transactions are not conducted with the IRGC in any material way."

He added that designation of Iran's revolutionary guard corps as terrorist group to take effect in one week.

The designation decision, formally under the State Department's purview, was made as part of the White House's increasingly aggressive strategy towards Iran.

Iran has warned it will take reciprocal action against Washington for its move against the IRGC.

The chief commander of the IRGC warned on Sunday that the elite force will put reciprocal action against the US forces on its agenda if Washington labels it as a “terrorist organization.”

"If the Americans make such a silly move and endanger our national security, we will implement and put reciprocal measures on our agenda based on the policies of Iran's Islamic establishment," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said.

It is the first time the United States has formally labeled another country’s military a terrorist group.

The US had already blacklisted dozens of entities and individuals affiliated with the IRGC, but not the entire force.