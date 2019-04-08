Israeli settler runs over, injures young Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

Muhammad Awad, head of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), told Palestinian Arabic-language Ma'an news agency that the 20-year-old, identified as Hamza Shihadeh Najajra, was struck on Route 60 near Gush Etzion settlement, which lies directly south of Jerusalem al-Quds and Bethlehem in the West Bank, on Monday afternoon, Presstv Reported.

Awad added that Najajra, a resident of Nahalin village, was critically injured in the head and taken to a hospital in Jerusalem al-Quds to receive medical treatment.

There have been scores of “hit and run” incidents targeting Palestinians in different parts of the West Bank, with most of them going uninvestigated by Israeli authorities. Some of such events have resulted in fatalities.

Qussai Mahmoud Hushieh was run over by an Israeli settler east of Yatta city, located approximately 8 kilometers south of al-Khalil, late on Friday. The 15-year-old Palestinian teenager was transferred by a PRCS ambulance to al-Hassan al-Qassem Hospital in Yatta for treatment.

Local sources, requesting anonymity, said the Israeli settler fled the area immediately afterwards.

On November 22 last year, an Israeli army vehicle ran over a young Palestinian man in the West Bank, inflicting injuries on him.

The incident occurred as the 21-year-old victim, identified as Rashed Abu Aram, was attempting to cross a road in al-Khalil.

Two Palestinian workers, identified as Oqab Raji Mahmoud Abed al-Hafith and Ameer Hayel Raji, were struck near the village of Kafr Laqif, located 22 kilometers southwest of Nablus, on October 14, 2018.

The pair was transferred to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment.

Medical sources said Hafith had suffered serious injuries in the head, while Raji had sustained moderate injuries to his head and shoulder.