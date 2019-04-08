Blacklisting IRGC meant to help Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran envoy

ترامپ با اعلام سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی بعنوان یک گروه تروریستی یکی از احمقانه ترین تصمیمات سیاسی خود را اتخاذ نمود. تعجیل برای اعلام این تصمیم در روزهایی که سپاه با تمامی قوا به مردم سیل زده یاری می رساند فقط هدیه ای برای نتانیاهو برای کمک به وی در انتخابات اسراییل میباشد.
