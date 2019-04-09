New funding to make a splash improving water quality

The New Zealand’s government is going the extra mile backing the Sustainable Business Network’s Million Meters Streams’ project with a $200,000 funding boost, Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage announced.

“I am excited to be able to announce this funding from the Community Environment Fund for the Million Meters project in time for this year’s autumn planting season, scoop.co.nz wrote.

“The Million Meters project aims to improve water quality by restoring native vegetation along more than 500kms of New Zealand’s waterways which makes up more than one million meters.

“New Zealanders have told us that they care about our rivers, streams, wetlands and lakes and want to see them clean and healthy and fit for swimming and gathering kai from. The Million Meters project is helping by encouraging communities to plant more trees, shrubs and other native plants beside rivers and streams,” said Eugenie Sage.

The funding from the Ministry for the Environment’s Community Environment Fund represents around 20 percent of the project’s total costs.

“The Community Environment Fund is one of the many ways this government is working to better care for our environment by protecting nature, improving water quality, and tackling climate change. All of these benefit from planting native species.

“Alongside funding help such as this, the government is making good progress in developing new rules to help protect and restore our freshwater for all New Zealanders.

“I applaud the hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who are taking practical action to help restore rivers and streams to health by planting trees and shrubs on their banks. These provide shade to keep water cool which is good for fish, provide habitat for insects which fish and aquatic life need to feed on, reduce erosion and trap contaminants.

“The Sustainable Business Network encourages projects that strengthen community partnerships and enable people get involved in new environmental initiatives,” Eugenie Sage said.