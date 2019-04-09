Beetroot juice an exciting therapy for people with high blood pressure

High blood pressure is a common condition that affects more than 25 percent of all adults in the UK, although many aren’t aware that they have it.

The condition, which is also known as hypertension, could be caused by eating an unhealthy diet, or by not doing enough exercise. Having high blood pressure puts extra stress on your blood vessels and vital organs, which raises your risk of deadly heart attacks or strokes. But you could lower your chances of high blood pressure symptoms by drinking beetroot juice, it’s been claimed, nytimespost.com wrote.

Beetroot juice could lower your blood pressure as it’s rich in nitric oxide, according to cardiologist Dr. Jared Bunch.

Nitric oxide helps your blood vessels to relax and dilate, which increases the blood flow to your organs, he said.

Regularly drinking beetroot juice could also improve your ability to exercise, while also inhaling the overall health of your blood vessels, he added.

“As you age, you may experience high blood pressure and the stiffening of your lower heart chambers,” said Bunch, while writing on medical website Everyday Health.

“New research points to a humble vegetable — the beetroot — as a way to help prevent your heart muscle from stiffening.

“Nitric oxide is a very strong chemical that causes your blood vessels to relax, which improves blood flow to your organs, muscles, and — most importantly — your heart.

“Many foods are rich in inorganic nitrates. Plants typically extract inorganic nitrates from the soil and their environment; inorganic nitrates are particularly abundant in the roots of beets.

“Beetroot juice could be an exciting new therapy for people who have high blood pressure and have developed some degree of heart wall stiffening.”

Similarly, you could also lower your blood pressure by eating more cabbage, celery, leeks, spinach, and parsley, as they all contain inorganic nitrates.

But people taking certain medications, including those used to treat erectile dysfunction, shouldn’t start drinking large amounts of beetroot juice, he added.

Speak to a doctor before making any big changes to your diet plan for high blood pressure, he urged.

High blood pressure is often known as ‘the silent killer’, as many people may have the condition without even knowing it.

That’s because signs and symptoms of hypertension only tend to reveal themselves if you have extremely high blood pressure.

Common high blood pressure symptoms include severe headaches, finding blood in your urine, or persistently feeling dizzy.

Diagnosing the condition early is crucial, as it could increase your chances of developing some deadly complications.

All adults over 40 years old should check their blood pressure at least once every five years. Speak to a doctor or pharmacist to check your blood pressure.