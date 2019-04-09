Barnier: EU ready for Brexit delay, length depends on British argument

The European Union hopes cross-party talks in London will yield a majority in the House of Commons for the stalled Brexit deal and is willing to grant more time to achieve that, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said.

On the eve of an EU summit of national leaders due to decide whether to grant Britain another Brexit delay, Barnier stressed that the length of any second postponement beyond the current date of April 12 would depend on the rationale presented by Prime Minister Theresa May, Reuters reported.

“The duration of an extension – it has got to be in line with the purpose of any such extension,” Barnier told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Any extension should serve a purpose. The length should be proportional to the objective. Our objective is an orderly withdrawal. ‘No-deal’ will never by the EU’s decision. In order to avoid ‘no-deal’, the UK needs to agree to a deal,” Barnier said.

He spoke after briefing EU ministers on Brexit. While the EU has already rejected a demand from May for a postponement until June 30, the bloc is not willing to go for the most damaging, abrupt split on Friday.

The ministers discussed the bloc’s conditions for any long delay, which include Britain holding European Parliament elections in May and committing to “sincere cooperation”, or not undermining the EU’s important reforms and institutions should it stay a member for longer.

“The withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation,” Barnier said, adding the EU would be ready to update the accompanying draft declaration on future EU-UK ties, should May’s talks with the opposition Labour Party move toward a customs union.

“Our expectations and our hope is that this dialogue will conclude with a positive result, which will allow us at last to have a positive majority emerge with regard to this withdrawal agreement,” Barnier said.

Merkel, Macron seek delay

May on Tuesday met Angela Merkel, the European Union’s most powerful leader, to seek support for the new Brexit delay while her ministers tried to break the deadlock in London at crisis talks with the Labour Party, Reuters reported.

With little sign of a resolution in London, May dashed to Berlin to seek support for her request to delay Brexit a second time, from April 12 to June 30.

“The leaders discussed the UK’s request for an extension of Article 50 to June 30, with the option to bring this forward if a deal is ratified earlier,” Downing Street said. “The leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring Britain’s orderly withdrawal from the European Union.”

While Merkel and May discussed Brexit inside, the opposition liberal FDP party drove an advertising van past the chancellor’s office with a slogan reading: “Dear Theresa May. Just do it. Stop Brexit. Make the most of Europe’s opportunities.”

The British prime minister left for Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

The 2016 referendum revealed a United Kingdom divided over much more than EU membership, and has sparked impassioned debate about everything from secession and immigration to capitalism, empire and what it means to be British.

Yet nothing is resolved, and many opponents of Brexit say the whole divorce is at risk, especially if there is a long delay.