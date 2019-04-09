Takht-Ravanchi named Iran’s new UN ambassador

Iran appointed former nuclear negotiator Majid Takht-Ravanchi as its envoy to the United Nations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi announced on Tuesday.

Takht-Ravanchi was appointed to the position following a proposal by the Foreign Ministry that was approved by the President’s Office, Qassemi said.

Takht-Ravanchi, 60, is currently serving as the deputy director for political affairs at the president’s office. He had also served as deputy foreign minister for European and American affairs and Iran’s ambassador to Switzerland, according to IRNA.

He will fill the position which had remained vacant for months after the former envoy to the UN, Gholamali Khoshroo, retired in late 2018.

Takht-Ravanchi holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kansas in Civil Engineering, a Master’s from Fordham University in International Political Economy and Development, and a PhD from the University of Bern in Political Science.

His move to the United Nations is significant since he was one of the negotiators who helped Tehran reach a nuclear agreement in 2015 with the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany.

The pact put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions. However, US President Donald Trump last year unilaterally pulled the United States out of the deal, which was concluded before he took office, saying it favored Iran.

Other signatories are still trying to salvage the deal and shield Iran from US sanctions.