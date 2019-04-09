Russian, Iranian, Turkish MPs to meet in Moscow

Foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Turkey, Russia and Iran hold a meeting in Moscow today to exchange views on regional peace and security.

The meeting will be held for the first time at the parliamentary level at Turkey's suggestion in order to contribute to regional peace, security, and stability, said a statement by the Turkish parliamentary committee, Turkey’s Hurriyet daily reported on Tuesday.

Topics to be discussed at the meeting include “relations between the three countries, regional developments, the role and the importance of parliaments and their perspectives and proposal for settlement of problems,” it added.

Ankara and Tehran will also host the committees in the future.

The three countries also cooperate as part of the Astana process, meant to bring peace and stability to the war-torn Syria.