RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0556 GMT April 09, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 241183
Published: 0313 GMT April 09, 2019

Salvador Dalí Museum plans $38 million expansion

Salvador Dalí Museum plans $38 million expansion

Records show that the Salvador Dalí Museum in Florida is planning a major expansion.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the museum has filed an application seeking $17.5 million of bed tax money from Pinellas County to support an expansion that includes a new parking garage, event spaces and room for new digital exhibits. The application goes before the Pinellas County Commission on Tuesday.

Documents show the two-year expansion is estimated to cost more than $38 million. It would add a new wing with 20,000 square feet (1,860 square meters) for community spaces and digital exhibits, AP wrote.

Some exhibits for the new digital space were announced this year. ‘Dalí Lives’ uses artificial intelligence to resurrect the Surrealist master.

Expanded community and education spaces would grow the museum’s creative training program, Innovation Labs at the Dalí.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Salvador Dalí
expansion
IRanDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0713 sec