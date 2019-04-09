MP: Without Zayandehrud’s water Yazd will become uninhabitable in one month

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki

Water scarcity in the central Iranian province of Yazd has become very worrisome. Even the abundant rainfall in the country in late March, which also affected the province, failed to dismiss concerns about this desert area.

Water scarcity in Yazd is not only a major obstacle to the further development of the province’s agriculture, industry and employment sectors, but it is also directly impacting the lives of the region’s inhabitants.

Over extraction of water from Yazd’s aquifers over the past years has been to the extent that at present, different parts of the province are facing the serious danger of subsidence. The threat of land subsidence in the province and its pace is so grave and fast that a relatively large earthquake in the area could seriously destroy the entire region causing the villages, urban residential areas and installations to sink into the ground.

What holds definitely true about Yazd’s water scarcity is that it is no longer possible to continue life in the province relying on its limited water resources. If the current situation in Yazd lingers, millions of people would migrate from the province in coming years.

Seyyed Abolfazl Mousavi Bioki, an Iranian MP and Yazd’s representative in the country’s Parliament, maintains that if water transfer from Zayandehrud Dam in central Iran stops, life in the city of Yazd will continue for less than a month.

Water transfer from Zayandehrud Dam to Yazd has, nevertheless, been a controversial issue in recent years as part of the people and officials from the central Iranian province of Isfahan – where the dam is located – are against it. The pipeline transferring water from the dam to Yazd has been damaged several times by a number of farmers from Isfahan.

However, Mousavi told Iran Daily that although water shortage in Isfahan may be a threat to the livelihood of a number of the province’s farmers, people’s lives in Yazd depend directly on the water coming from Zayandehrud Dam.

Supplying water to drought-stricken Yazd is a very complicated and multi-dimensional issue. Several plans have been proposed so far to resolve this problem, ranging from transferring water to the province from the Zagros drainage basin in western Iran and Karun and Zayandehrud rivers to using water from the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

However, several problems, such as enormous costs involved in implementing such plans, have made the dream of supplying adequate water to Yazd nothing but a mirage.

Excerpts of Iran Daily’s exclusive interview with Mousavi Bioki on Yazd’s water scarcity crisis and projects to transfer water to the province follow:

IRAN DAILY: Would you please list some of the consequences of water scarcity in Yazd?

SEYYED ABOLFAZL MOUSAVI BIOKI: The continuation of life in Yazd strongly depends on sustainable water supply to the province. If adequate water is not supplied to Yazd, millions of people will migrate from the province. The water shortage has also led to the partial underdevelopment of the province’s industrial sector. Given the province’s potentials and capacities, supplying enough water to it can transform its economy. At present, water shortage is the main obstacle to the province’s further development.

What are the province’s water supply resources?

The province annually requires 120 million cubic meters of water. During the previous water year, ending September 22, 2018, some 53 million cubic meters of the province’s water demand was met through the pipeline transferring water from Zayandehrud Dam and the rest was supplied by extraction from the region’s underground resources.

The province’s average precipitation in the previous water year stood at 63 millimeters, which was much lower than the country’s total average. Following Sistan-Baluchestan in southeastern Iran, Yazd is the second driest Iranian province.

Annually, we extract up to 70 million cubic meters of water from the province’s aquifers, which has lowered the level of the region’s underground water reserves. Every year, extraction from the province’s water wells increases. The depth of the province’s wells grows 80 centimeters each year. If the present trend continues, we will face the risk of land subsidence.

How grave is the risk of subsidence in the province? What would be the consequences?

The impacts of the phenomenon is now noticeable in different parts of the province. If the phenomenon begins to impact urban areas, it would lead to the destruction of infrastructures and installations as it acts as an earthquake.

How vital is water transfer from Zayandehrud Dam to the province?

In the event that water transfer from the dam to Yazd is suspended, given the present situation of the province’s water reserves and wells, we would be able to continue supplying demand for less than a month.

What plans have so far been put forward to solve this problem?

We maintain that this problem can be resolved using the country’s resources. To revive the province’s aquifers and slow the pace of subsidence, up to 120 million cubic meters of water is required annually. The province’s water demand is primarily to be supplied through the Zagros drainage basin, which is the country’s central water resource.

A dam capable of storing 1.5 billion cubic meters of water was planned to be constructed by the Iranian government in that region. The plan, however, was canceled in the year to March 2019.

In addition, currently, the Energy Ministry is building a dam called ‘Khorasan’ in the Zagros drainage basin to help tackle Yazd’s water shortage.