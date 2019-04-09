Minister: Floods have caused nearly $715m damage to Iran’s infrastructure

Iran’s minister of roads and urban development said on Tuesday that recent floods have caused a total of 30,000 billion rials (nearly $715m at the official rate set by the government) damage to the country’s infrastructure including roads and bridges.

Eslami, who has traveled to the flood-hit province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, said the devastating floods have damaged more than 12,000 kilometers of the roads, or 36 percent of the country's entire network, IRNA reported.

On Monday, the Agriculture Ministry said that the unprecedented floods caused a total of nearly $1.6bn damage to farmers in 19 provinces.

“Floodwaters have inundated 900,000 hectares of agricultural lands and 110,000 hectares of orchards, inflicting 10 to 100 percent damage to them,” Abdolmehdi Bakhshandeh, the ministry’s deputy for planning and economic affairs told IRNA.

Also on Monday, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization said that 730 monuments and historical sites have been damaged by rainfall and flooding in 25 provinces.

According to Mohammad Hassan Talebian, the deputy of the organization, a budget of 300 billion rials (nearly $90m) is needed to restore and save those sites.

“Some historical monuments are still underwater and experts have not been able to examine them.”

Most of Iran, a usually arid country, has been struck by devastating flooding since mid-March with 70 people killed, according to the country's emergency services.

About 1,900 cities and villages have been affected by floods after heavy rains which began on March 19.

Currently, the situation has been reported critical in some areas of Lorestan and Khuzestan provinces in the west and southwest of Iran.

The worst hit in the latest deluge was the Lorestan Province where in some cities whole neighborhoods were washed away and 230 villages are still cut off.

The cities of Poldokhtar and Mamoulan and surrounding areas are one of the most damaged parts of Lorestan.

Iran’s northeast was swamped on March 19 before the west and southwest of the country were submerged on March 25.

At least 70 people have lost their lives in the floods.