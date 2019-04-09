South Korea calls for sanction waiver extension over Iranian oil imports

South Korea and the United States discussed a possible sanctions waiver extension for Iranian oil imports.

According to a Seoul official, South Korean delegates, led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Yoon Kang-hyun, met their US counterparts in Washington on Monday and reiterated South Korea’s call for the US to exercise the utmost flexibility in allowing it to import Iranian oil, kbs.co.kr reported on Tuesday.

The South Korean side emphasized the importance of Iranian condensate for South Korean oil refiners and petrochemicals firms.

The US side was represented by Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon and Brian Hook, the State Department’s special representative for Iran.

Last November, the Trump administration reimposed sanctions on Iran but granted a six-month waiver to eight countries, including South Korea, allowing them to continue to purchase Iranian oil at reduced volumes.

The temporary exemption ends on May 3rd, but the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday that the US is likely to extend waivers for South Korea and four other countries in reduced quantity.