According to the latest data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), soymeal exports to Iran for the fiscal year 2018-19 stood at 508,050 tons, far higher than 22,910 tons reported in the previous year.

Iran emerged as the third-largest importer of Indian soymeal after South Korea (738,795 tons) and Vietnam (615,403 tons), reported thehindubusinessline.com.

A sharp jump in demand from the Iranian feed industry post-US sanctions has brightened the prospects for India's soymeal exports.

“The Iranian market has once again opened up for Indian soybean meal. It seems again Iranian feed industries are looking at India for their requirement of soybean meal, supporting export of soymeal from India,” SEA said on its website.

The trade with Iran got a further boost after it revised its payment mechanism for India and started accepting payments from India in rupee and used that fund to pay for its imports from India.

Opening up of an export market has lifted India's overall soymeal exports from 1.187 million tons in 2017-18 worth 29.09 million rupee to 1.337 million tons valuing 38.31 million rupee in 2018-19.

According to the SEA data, rapeseed meal exports jumped by about 58 percent to 1.051 million tons worth 16.54 million rupee for the year under review from 664,000 tons in the previous year.

“The export of rapeseed meal is sharply increased and was mainly exported to South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand,” said SEA.