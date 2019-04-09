Yemeni snipers shoot dead 15 Saudi mercenaries in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

An unnamed military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Yemeni snipers fatally shot 15 Saudi mercenaries as they mounted a surprise attack against them in the al-Alab border crossing of the region on Tuesday evening, the media bureau of the Houthi Ansarullah movement reported, Presstv Reported.

Separately, a number of Saudi-paid militiamen were killed and injured when Yemeni troopers and fighters from Popular Committees carried out an offensive in Yemen’s northern province of al-Jawf.

The developments came on the same day that Saudi mercenaries lobbed more than ten mortar shells at residential neighborhoods in the al-Hawak district of the western Yemeni coastal province of Hudaydah.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

According to a report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi-led war has so far claimed the lives of about 56,000 Yemenis.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has already said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.