No deal but Sudanese Army, protesters will keep talking

AP Protesters pass makeshift barricades on their way to the sit-in outside the Sudanese military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 14, 2019.

Sudan's ruling generals and protesters behind months of mass demonstrations that drove Omar al-Bashir from power have failed to strike a deal but agree to keep talking.

That's after the latest round of negotiations between the two sides that resumed on Sunday, following a three-day pause. Another round was due on Monday night, AP reported.

After ousting Bashir, the military took over but the protesters remained on the streets, demanding the military hand over power to civilian rule.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said the sticking point remains the makeup of the sovereign council that will guide the country through a three-year transition period.

Madani Abbas, a negotiator for the protesters, said he hopes a final deal, acceptable to all Sudanese, will be struck.