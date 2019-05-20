RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0818 GMT May 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253090
Published: 0211 GMT May 20, 2019

No deal but Sudanese Army, protesters will keep talking

No deal but Sudanese Army, protesters will keep talking
AP
Protesters pass makeshift barricades on their way to the sit-in outside the Sudanese military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 14, 2019.

Sudan's ruling generals and protesters behind months of mass demonstrations that drove Omar al-Bashir from power have failed to strike a deal but agree to keep talking.

That's after the latest round of negotiations between the two sides that resumed on Sunday, following a three-day pause. Another round was due on Monday night, AP reported.

After ousting Bashir, the military took over but the protesters remained on the streets, demanding the military hand over power to civilian rule.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said the sticking point remains the makeup of the sovereign council that will guide the country through a three-year transition period.

Madani Abbas, a negotiator for the protesters, said he hopes a final deal, acceptable to all Sudanese, will be struck.

 

   
KeyWords
Sudanese Army
protesters
talk
No deal
Iran Daily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0314 sec