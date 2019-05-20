RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0821 GMT May 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253092
Published: 0216 GMT May 20, 2019

Rouhani outlines plans to boost production

Rouhani outlines plans to boost production

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in a decree on Monday tasked ministries and executive organizations to remove obstacles in the way of investment with the aim of boosting production and creating job.

The plan envisaged mechanism to remove the impeding rules and regulations for domestic and foreign investments to speed up the process of encouraging Iranian expatriates willing to make investment in Iran, IRNA reported.

Rouhani also urged the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization to make arrangements to attract more foreign tourists.

The president told the Agriculture Ministry to take measures to reach self-sufficiency in basic products either through producing inside the country or in a neighboring country.

Ministries of education, and science, research and technology were also instructed to reduce mere theoretical hours at schools and universities, and replace them with more practical skills training.

Based on the instruction, all executive organizations, including state TV (IRIB) were also told to carry out the necessary measures to boost economic, educational and cultural activities.

Following the US unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal last year, Washington has increased economic pressure on Tehran which has affected the country’s economy.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
president
boost
production
ministries
Iran Daily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/6712 sec