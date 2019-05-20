Yemen's Houthis plan to hit 300 Saudi, UAE targets

Yemen's Houthi group said targeting Saudi Aramco's installations last week was the beginning of military operations against 300 vital military targets.

Targets included vital military headquarters and facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, as well as their bases in Yemen, Houthi-run SABA news agency said Sunday, citing a source in the movement's military, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia said armed drones struck two oil pumping stations last Tuesday, after Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV earlier said the group had launched drone attacks on Saudi installations.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of ordering last week’s drone strikes on two oil pumping stations in the kingdom, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility. Iran denied doing so.

The strikes on Aramco pumping stations came two days after attacks on vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the UAE, which no one has claimed responsibility for.

The UAE has not blamed anyone pending an investigation. Two US government sources said last week that US officials believed Iran encouraged the Houthis or Iraq-based Shia Muslim forces to carry out the attacks. Iran has denied involvement and called for an investigation.

On Monday, the Houthi movement denied Saudi media reports that it had fired a ballistic missile toward Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.

“The Saudi regime is trying, through these allegations, to rally support for its brutal aggression against our great Yemeni people,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Facebook.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading a Western-backed coalition that launched an air campaign on Yemen in 2015 to try to restore the former government.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV, citing eyewitnesses, reported that Saudi air defense forces intercepted two ballistic missiles above the western cities of Taif and Jeddah. The first one had been directed toward Mecca, it said, without giving evidence.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities and oil installations with missiles and drones, mostly in border areas in response to Saudi-led airstrikes. Twice, in 2016 and 2017, the coalition said the group had launched a missile toward Mecca, but the movement said it was targeting nearby airports.