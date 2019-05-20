RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0817 GMT May 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253100
Published: 0244 GMT May 20, 2019

5000-year-old monkey skeleton found in Iran’s Shahr-e Sukhteh

5000-year-old monkey skeleton found in Iran’s Shahr-e Sukhteh

The 5,000-year-old monkey skeleton that was found in Shahr-e Sukhteh (burnt city) in eastern Iran, was put on display in the southeastern local museum for the first time, a provincial tourism official said.

“The monkey had been five years old when buried,” said the deputy head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Mehdi Arbabnia, adding that monkeys have been a sign of aristocracy in Shahr-e Sukhteh.

Arbabnia said that the monkey was buried like a human child, which shows the status of the animal. A glass was found; it was most probably used for drinking, which shows that the monkey had been a pet, according to IRNA.

The discovered skeleton belongs to monkeys of Eastern Asia, which is very rare, too, he said.

The monkey and the statue of the woman who owned the famous artificial eye are put on display on the occasion of International Museum Day (May 18).

Covering an area of 151 hectares, Shahr-e Sukhteh was one of the world’s largest cities at the dawn of the urban era. In the western part of the site is a vast graveyard, measuring 25 hectares, which contains between 25,000 and 40,000 graves.

The settlement appeared around 3,200 BCE. The city had four stages of civilization and was burnt down three times before being abandoned in 1,800 BCE.

 

 

   
KeyWords
skeleton
monkey
IranDaily
Shahr-e Sukhteh
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3599 sec