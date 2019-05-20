Iranians dominate Karate 1 Series A with nine medals

Sports Desk

Iranian karatekas stole the show at the second round of Karate 1 Series A in Istanbul, Turkey, collecting nine medals.

On Sunday, Iranians made it six out of six in the finals of their categories to put a perfect end to the country’s campaign.

Taravat Khaksar – representing Iran in the women’s -55kg kumite contest – opened the account for the country following a 5-2 victory over Wen Tzu-yun of the Chinese Taipei in the final bout.

Hamideh Abbas-Ali was the second Iranian woman to finish the competition on a high note with a 1-0 triumph over Japan’s Ayaka Saito in the +68kg kumite final.

In the women’s kata contests, Iran’s three-a-side team – comprising Ma’edeh Nasiri, Parisa Rahmani and Mehri Yazdani – tallied 25.46 points in the final to grab the first prize.

In the men’s kumite competitions, Bahman Asgari, Saleh Abazari and Mehdi Qararizadeh took Iran’s gold tally to six.

Asgari outmuscled Italian Luigi Busa 6-1 in the -75kg final with Qararizadeh (-84kg) and Abazari (+84kg) overcoming Ugur Aktas of Turkey and Georgian Gogita Arkania in their finals, respectively.

Additionally, Mehdi Khodabakhshi, Ali Meskini and the three-man kata team of Abolfazl Shahrjerdi, Ali Zand and Milad Farazmehr added three bronze medals to Iran’s medal haul.

Khodabakhshi, having suffered a semifinal defeat against Aktas in the men’s -84kg kumite competitions, beat Daniyar Yuldashev of Kazakhstan 2-1 and settled for a joint-third place alongside Croatian Ivan Kvesic.

Meskini, meanwhile, beat another Kazakhstani opponent Darkhan Assadilov and took the bronze in the men’s -60kg kumite bouts.

The other bronze of the weight category went to Sadriddin Saymatov of Uzbekistan.

A total of nine medals gave Iran a top spot finish in the three-day event.

Turkey finished second with nine medals (four golds) and Japan stood third with seven medals – including one gold.

More than 1800 athletes from 103 countries took part in the competitions on May 17-19.