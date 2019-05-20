Iran’s Ahmadi bags world taekwondo silver

Sports Desk

Iran’s Soroush Ahmadi won a silver medal at the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester, Britain.

On Sunday and the final day of the competitions, Ahmadi, having cruised into the men’s -63kg final, came short of one last push for the gold as he was beaten 27-7 by China’s Zhao Shuai – a gold medalist in the 2016 Rio Olympics – and settled for silver.

Ahmadi’s medal took the country’s tally to a total three, following Mahla Momenzadeh’s silver and a bronze by Armin Hadipour.

The 17-year-old Momenzadeh had suffered an 11-6 defeat in the women’s -46kg final against South Korean Sim Jae-young.

Meanwhile, Hadipour finished third in the men’s -54kg contests following a 20-14 semifinal defeat at the hands of Russia’s Georgy Popov.

The three medals gave Iran a below-par 12th place at the end of the competitions.

South Korea finished first with seven medals (four golds), followed by England and China.

More than 900 athletes represented 150 countries at the Manchester Arena on May 15-19.