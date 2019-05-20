Iran deplores terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Herat

National Desk

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Herat that killed at least two people and injured several others.

A mine planted by terrorists at a railroad exploded on Saturday and killed an Iranian national and an Afghan national and injured several others working for the railroad project, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

Mousavi expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the terrorist attack and announced the launch of an investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for governor of Herat said the Iranian victim was traveling to Afghanistan’s city of Ghoryan on a vehicle belonging to Afghanistan’s security forces when the blast happened.

The railroad project will connect Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.