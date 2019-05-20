Yemeni forces dismiss Saudi claim about targeting holy city of Mecca

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces has categorically dismissed allegations spread in Saudi media about the firing of a Yemeni ballistic missile toward the holy city of Mecca.

"The Saudi regime is trying, through these allegations, to rally support for its brutal aggression against our great Yemeni people," Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a posting on Facebook on Monday.

Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV reported that Saudi air defenses shot down a ballistic missile over the city of Taif, 65 kilometers east of Mecca, in the early hours of Monday. Another missile was launched at the port city of Jeddah, on the other side of Mecca, Presstv Reported.

The first one had been directed toward Mecca, it said, without giving evidence.

On Sunday, Yemen's Ansarullah movement warned that its recent attack on a major Saudi oil facility was the start of operations against 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.

The group said other planned targets include military headquarters and facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On May 14, the Houthi Ansarullah movement conducted a retaliatory drone attack on pumping stations of the Saudi state oil company Aramco. The resistance movement said the operation was the first in a series targeting 300 vital spots. The group said military headquarters and facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also on the list.

Following the attack, Saudi Arabia stopped pumping crude oil on the major pipeline across the country.

The Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since March 2015, according to a December 2018 report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization.

In the latest round of airstrikes on Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition forces on Thursday targeted residential areas in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, where civilians, including children, were killed.