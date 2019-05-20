UK Brexit party leader Farage attacked with milkshake

Police said on Monday that a 32-year-old man, identified as Paul Crowther, had been arrested just after he threw milkshake at Farage in a central neighborhood of Newcastle where the Brexit party leader held a rally to campaign for the upcoming European Parliament elections, Presstv Reported.

The milkshake attack came despite a police order on restaurants in the area to ban sale of the food item. Activists have used milkshakes to attack political figures and others frequently since a young Muslim man used it to attack senior Islamophobic figure Tommy Robinson earlier this month in Warrington, in in northwest England.

Farage said the Monday attack on him showed that people opposing Brexit had become radicalized.

“Sadly some remainers have become radicalized, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible,” he said, blaming politicians and campaigners who have been unhappy with results of the 2016 Brexit referendum for such attacks.

Crowther, the man who attacked Farage, said he didn’t regret the act as it could highlight the “racist” campaign launched by the right-wing Eurosceptic politician.

“The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front,” Crowther said.

Farage’s Brexit Party, which was launched in January, is set to win the EU parliament elections on Thursday with a big margin.

Many view the surge in popularity of Farage as a sign that Britons are becoming increasingly unhappy with the way the main political parties in the country have handled Brexit.