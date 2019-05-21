RSS
Published: 0142 GMT May 21, 2019

Trump loses lawsuit challenging subpoena for financial records

CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
US President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors' Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo in Washington, the US, on May 17, 2019.

A US judge on Monday ruled in favor of a US House of Representatives committee seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records from his accounting firm, dealing an early setback to the Trump administration in its legal battle with Congress.

US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington also denied a request by Trump to stay his decision pending an appeal, Reuters reported.

Last Tuesday, Mehta heard oral arguments on whether Trump’s long-time accounting firm Mazars LLP must comply with a House of Representatives Oversight Committee subpoena.

Mehta said in Monday’s ruling that the committee “has shown that it is not engaged in a pure fishing expedition for the president’s financial records” and that the Mazars documents might assist Congress in passing laws and performing other core functions.

“It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a president for reasons including criminal behavior would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct – past or present – even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry,” Mehta said.

Mehta said Mazars has seven days to comply with the subpoena.

It was the first time a federal court had waded into the tussle about how far Congress can go in probing Trump and his business affairs.

Trump told reporters the decision was “crazy” and that it would be appealed.

“It’s totally the wrong decision by obviously an Obama-appointed judge,” Trump said.

Trump is refusing to cooperate with a series of investigations on issues ranging from his tax returns and policy decisions to his Washington hotel and his children’s security clearances.

The standoff deepened on Monday when Trump told former White House counsel, Don McGahn, to defy a subpoena to testify about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation before a different congressional committee.

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: Reuters
