Leader calls for promotion of Persian language

“When a nation loses identity, it melts in the palm of enemies”

A group of professors of Persian language and literature as well as young and veteran poets met with Seyyed Ali Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on May 20.

At the meeting Ayatollah Khamenei described the progress of revolutionary poetry as promising and said, “Of course there are other poetical movements too that have significantly progressed in terms of notions, creative concepts and enhancement of the wordings.”

The Leader regarded poetic expression and the phenomenon of poetry as a miracle of the creation and added “Poetry enjoys splendor and beauty and this quality makes poetry an effective medium that brings about responsibilities devoted to serving the enlightenment and awakening movements.”

He also referred to a naïve paralogism that divided poetry to ‘artistic’ and ‘committed’, trying to devaluate committed poetry and maintained major poems and the peaks of Persian poetry like the works of Hafez, Sa’di, Ferdowsi, and Rumi are replete with concepts of morality, education, devotion, wisdom, mysticism, spirituality and pure Islam; hence, segregating the artistic and aesthetic aspects of poetry from its aspects of responsibility and commitment is an obviously naïve paralogism resulting from ignorance or lack of knowledge, khamenei.ir reported.

The Leader described poetry devoted to monotheistic teachings, the virtues of the Ahlulbait (the Household of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)), the revolution and different important events of the country and the world of Islam as lofty poetry and added, “Depict in your poetry the beautiful gestures by the nation, like the magnificent epic of people’s selfless volunteering in providing relief for the victims of the flood; because this makes your poetry a flag of the nation’s identity.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “It is very important to safeguard a nation’s identity because once a nation loses its identity, it melts in the palm of enemies and perishes.”

In another part of his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed concerns about the Persian language and said, “I am truly concerned about the Persian language, because in the public sphere, Persian language is eroding.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution elaborated, “I am upset with the IRIB for they sometimes, instead of promoting a lofty form of correct, standard and polished version of the language, promote an identity-less version with faulty expressions and worse – with foreign expressions.”

He also slammed frequent use of foreign words in the media and urged authorities “not to allow the Persian language to be afflicted with erosion and destruction.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also criticized poor and low wordings of some songs broadcast by the IRIB through TV series. “The Persian language has been protected by great poets for centuries and the vigorous and eloquent version has been passed on to us; therefore, we should protect the language and do not allow that, out of ignorance and negligence, a naïve songwriter ruins the wordings and then his/her songs be broadcast by IRIB or other governmental and non-governmental media, using public money.”