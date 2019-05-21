RSS
0617 GMT May 21, 2019

Published: 0219 GMT May 21, 2019

Iran’s ‘Light, Shadow, Life’ goes to Italian documentary festival

Iran’s ‘Light, Shadow, Life’ goes to Italian documentary festival

Iranian documentary, ‘Light, Shadow, Life,’ by Shahriar Pourseyedian was selected to compete in the competition section of the 14th Sole Luna Doc Film Festival, scheduled for July 7-13 in Palermo and Venice.

‘Light, Shadow, Life’ is about the life of a young man with intellectual disability who lives with his artist father, Mehr News Agency reported.

The film had previously taken part at the 13th Kazan International Festival of Muslim Cinema in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Sole Luna Doc Film Festival aims to unite and promote the encounter between people, ideas, perspectives and looks and to bring to the attention of the widest possible audience original and courageous points of view through documentary filmmaking, according to the event’s website.

 

 

   
