Hormuzgan annual export of non-oil goods hits $16.5b

Products worth $16.5 billion were exported through the gates of the customs department of the Southern province of Hormuzgan in the last Iranian year (ended March 20), of which $2.7 billion were goods produced in the province.

The head of Hormuzgan’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Khalil Qassemi, said that most of Hormuzgan’s goods were shipped to the Persian Gulf littoral states and East Asian countries, Fars News Agency reported.

Industrial and mineral commodities constituted 76 percent of last year’s total exports from Hormuzgan, he said, adding that other exported goods included fruits and vegetables, construction materials and salt.

According to the official, the organization has planned to provide the condition to increase the province’s exports up to $3.5 billion by the end of the current year.

Hormuzgan Province has 32 active ports, including Iran’s biggest container port Shahid Rajaei, which accounts for more than half of the country's total port throughput.

Maritime transportation accounts for 85 percent of Iran’s foreign trade.

Iran is determined to increase its non-oil production.

On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Council of Economic Coordination, in a session that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani and participated by heads of judicial and legislative branches, passed a bill to facilitate domestic production.

At the session, the council discussed and approved the “Facilitating Production” project, which is aimed at removing obstacles on the path of production in order to boost it.

The headquarters for “Facilitating Production” was also authorized to decide on facilitating the payment of debts for production enterprises to prevent their closure.

In another part of the session, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi presented a report on the production program and supplying communications needs of the country, based on which decisions were made by the council.

Last week, Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri stated that the country had taken a big stride in reducing its dependence on crude revenues during the course of several years.

“Fortunately, as a result of efforts made in recent years, the extent of the budget’s dependence on oil revenues has been reduced very much,” Jahangiri said, addressing a meeting of the Supreme Council for Science, Research and Technology in Tehran.

He noted that the government’s budget depended 80 percent to 90 percent on oil in the past, saying, “This dependence has now decreased to 30 percent.”

In relevant remarks last month, the Iranian Industry Minister Reza Rahmani said that the government is resolved to set the stage for a major increase in the volume of non-oil exports in the current local calendar year (March 21, 2019-March 20, 2020).

“One billion dollars of exports creates 50,000 jobs,” Rahmani said in a meeting in the western province of Kermanshah, underlining the significance of facilitating exports.

“Production prosperity and preserving production units play a great role in job creation and uprooting unemployment,” he added, calling on all the state-run organizations to cooperate for reaching the exports targets.