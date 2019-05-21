Jordanian govt. urged not to participate in Bahrain confab on Palestinians

The political party, which is the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, said in a statement on Tuesday that the forthcoming conference falls within the framework of the so-called deal of the century that is aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, Presstv Reported.

“Jordan’s official and popular position is to refuse any deal, which would undermine the rights of the Palestinian nation and interests of the Jordanian state,” the statement pointed out.

The US will host the economic conference on June 25 and 26 to purportedly encourage investment in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Mounir Rashid, a member of the Islamic Action Front, said the meeting represents a dangerous attempt to suffocate the Palestinian cause, and is in line with Trump administration’s transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, bids to abolish the right of return, and recognition of the annexation of the occupied Golan Heights as well settlements built on private Palestinian lands.

“American administrations have time and time again violated international laws and obligations on the Palestinian issue to demonstrate their bias towards the Zionist regime (of Israel). The Bahrain conference is the last chapter before Arabs’ formal normalization of ties with Israel… The will of a nation is an impenetrable barrier to such plots. The Palestinian nation will not give up their land, sanctities, right of return and ultimate freedom,” Rashid highlighted.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Freedom Movement has described the American-led conference in Bahrain as a serious attack on the Palestinian issue, calling on the Manama regime to reverse the “dangerous decision.”

It also urged the Bahraini nation as well as the country’s institutions and executive bodies to act effectively and pressure officials to overturn the decision.

On Monday, the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, called on Arab countries not to accept invitations to participate in the upcoming Bahrain workshop scheduled for late June, saying, “This is the beginning of the deal of the century.”

“We call on Arab countries not to respond to invitations to participate in the workshop in Bahrain, and stand by the Palestinian nation by all means and tools..,” the movement said in a statement.

Trump’s “peace plan” has already been dismissed by Palestinian authorities ahead of its unveiling at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and the formation of the new Israeli cabinet, most likely in June.

Speaking in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on April 16, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh lashed out at the initiative, asserting that it was “born dead.”

Shtayyeh noted that negotiations with the US were useless in the wake of the country’s relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, which Palestinians consider the capital city of their future state.