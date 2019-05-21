RSS
0616 GMT May 21, 2019

News ID: 253165
Published: 0445 GMT May 21, 2019

Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70

Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70

Legendary Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda, regarded as one of the finest racers of all time​​​​​, has passed away at the age of 70.

The Austrian, who died on Monday, claimed his first Formula 1 title with Ferrari in 1975, just three years after making his debut. He had a near-fatal crash in 1976 at the German Grand Prix. The incident hampered his title defense by a single point, Presstv Reported.

Lauda won his 2nd title in his final year with the Italians in 1977. The Austrian had to wait for seven years for his third, as he won in 1984 with McLaren.

Lauda retired at the end of the 1985 season and was also involved in the signing of Lewis Hamilton to Mercedes in 2012.

 

 

   
