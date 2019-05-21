Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70

The Austrian, who died on Monday, claimed his first Formula 1 title with Ferrari in 1975, just three years after making his debut. He had a near-fatal crash in 1976 at the German Grand Prix. The incident hampered his title defense by a single point, Presstv Reported.

Lauda won his 2nd title in his final year with the Italians in 1977. The Austrian had to wait for seven years for his third, as he won in 1984 with McLaren.

Lauda retired at the end of the 1985 season and was also involved in the signing of Lewis Hamilton to Mercedes in 2012.