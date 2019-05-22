GM getting Tesla-style over-the-air updates

With the development of digital-based electronic technology, infotainment, and even electric propulsion systems showing no signs of slowing for the next decade or so, it comes as little surprise that manufacturers have begun to address the methods and speed with which data and impulses move throughout a vehicle's subsystems.

This recently announced system from General Motors, which will hit showrooms later this summer in the 2020 Cadillac CT5, claimed to be capable of managing up to 4.5 terabytes of data processing power per hour — that's five times as fast as GM's current electrical architecture can manage, caranddriver.com reported.

Perhaps more interesting, the system can do over-the-air (OTA) system and software updates, not unlike those that Tesla uses.

A GM spokesperson said that while "wiring harnesses and sensors are invisible to customers (we want them to be) . . . the features that run on these architectures are everywhere."

He cited examples such as screen resolution and electric vehicles' battery-management systems that affect warming, cooling and range, along with over-the-air updates.

"They all are influenced one way or another by the vehicle electronics. How information is processed, how active safety or driver assist sensors speak with different modules; it’s all interconnected."

The same spokesperson also confirmed that the system is robust enough to support 48-volt operation should the maker ever decide to go that route. Additionally, the architecture is developed with the future in mind and can ‘evolve for years to come,’ adding that GM is laying the foundation today for EVs and autonomous driving in the future.

Inquiries addressing the rumor that the arrival of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has been delayed by hiccups in this new electrical architecture elicited a ‘no comment’ from GM.

Bug hunt